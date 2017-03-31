BANGKOK, March 31 Malayan sun bears have been
enjoying popsicles and cold yoghurt in a Thailand zoo that has
been feeding its animals frozen treats and spraying them down
with water to keep them cool in the summer heat.
With temperatures soaring to highs of 42 Celsius (107.6
Fahrenheit), keepers at Dusit Zoo have been working to prevent
animals becoming distressed, hosing down elephants and feeding
chimpanzees sweet, cold treats made from fruits and syrup.
"These animals can be stressed out (if the weather is too
hot)," said zookeeper Sompong Sawatnam.
"They will walk around shaking their heads. Each day, we
have different kinds of popsicles made by nutritionists, which
will help cool them down."
The zoo has also set up sprinklers and increased the amount
of shade available for animals, while Thailand's Public Health
Ministry has warned people to keep hydrated and remain inside to
avoid heat stroke.
