By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananonphorn
BANGKOK, Oct 20 Thailand's military rulers are
fortifying the economy from the ground up. State spending on
infrastructure is driving asphalt demand to a record, with
shares of the country's biggest supplier soaring more than 500
percent this year.
Domestic demand for asphalt products, used in road
construction, may rise 10-15 percent to more than 900,000 tonnes
this year, according to Tipco Asphalt (TASCO), the
country's largest producer of the material. That would exceed
the previous all-time high of 896,000 tonnes in 2012 when
consumption surged due to reconstruction efforts following
devastating floods in late 2011.
Demand for asphalt is expected to see robust growth over the
next few years, underpinned by the government's push to expand
road networks. A 126 billion baht ($3.57 billion) budget has
been allocated to build highways and rural roads for fiscal year
2016, on top of 142 billion baht in 2015 and 97 billion baht in
2014. The junta also recently launched a stimulus package linked
to small infrastructure projects.
Shares in TASCO have surged to almost 40 baht from around 6
baht at the beginning of the year, the best performer on the
local stock market. TASCO, partly owned by Colas SA
and Tipco Foods Pcl, posted record net profit in the
second quarter, helped by its strong domestic network and
success in Indonesia, China, Malaysia, Australia and Vietnam.
Risks include a slower-than-expected economic recovery in
Thailand and globally and the prospect of a volatile oil market,
which could push asphalt prices higher. Still, industry data
shows global asphalt demand will increase 3.6 percent a year to
121 million tonnes by 2017, led by growth in Asia.
"We have revised up our 2015 earnings (for TASCO) to 5.06
billion baht," Surachai Pramualcharoenkit, an analyst at Maybank
Kim Eng Securities, wrote in a note. "Earnings growth momentum
will remain impressive over the next few years."
($1 = 35.3100 baht)
