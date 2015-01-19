BANGKOK Jan 19 Villagers living near Thailand's
largest gold mine asked the Thai government on Monday to quickly
prove the source of arsenic and manganese contamination that has
led to a suspension in operations at the mine.
Output at the Australian-run mine has been suspended for 30
days while inquiries are conducted and the suspension could be
extended if the miner fails to come up with evidence within that
time. Thailand's forensic science institute told the mine to
address contamination fears on Friday.
The Chatree mine, Thailand's first and largest gold mine,
began operations in 2001. Located 280 km (170 miles) north of
Bangkok in central Phichit province, the mine is operated by
Akara Resources Public Company, a subsidiary of Sydney-based
Kingsgate Consolidated Ltd.
Testing conducted in November by a Thai government team on
700 villagers living near the mine found that more than 300
people, including children, tested positive for arsenic and
manganese. The government says it is still uncertain whether the
poisons originate from the mine.
Kingsgate Chairman Ross Smyth-Kirk said on Friday that the
company was not responsible for any arsenic or manganese present
in the area.
Wanpen Promsangsun, a representative for villagers from
three provinces in and near the mine, said villagers working on
and living near the mine want immediate answers.
"We ask the government to immediately find the source of
poisoning. We cannot use our usual water sources because of
suspicion of contamination. Nobody has taken responsibility.
(Reporting by Pracha Hariraksapitak; Writing by Amy Sawitta
Lefevre; Editing by)