BANGKOK, Feb 20 Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sept
Units 68,508 108,688 93,123 88,989 94,859
Y/Y pct -45.5 -24.9 -37.2 -37.7 -28.5
- Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May
2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car
subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012.
- In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33
million vehicles, the FTI said.
- Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
