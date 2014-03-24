UPDATE 1-India Maruti Suzuki's Q4 profit up 16 pct on higher sales of premium models
* Maruti has been launching more premium models (Updates with background, details)
BANGKOK, March 24 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Units 71,680 68,508 108,688 93,123 88,989 Y/Y pct -44.8 -45.5 -24.9 -37.2 -37.7 - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012. - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33 million vehicles, the FTI said. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Maruti has been launching more premium models (Updates with background, details)
* Says its medical tech unit plans to buy 75 percent stake in a Sichuan-based hospital firm at 975 million yuan