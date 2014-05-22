BANGKOK, May 22 Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
2014 y/y pct units
Apr -33.2 73,242
Mar -46.7 83,983
Feb -44.8 71,680
Jan -45.5 68,508
2013
Dec -24.9 108,688
Nov -37.2 93,123
Oct -37.7 88,989
- Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
- In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33
million cars and are forecast to drop by 13.6 percent this year,
according to Toyota Motor Thai Unit.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top car manufacturers.
