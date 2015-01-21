Jan 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
2014 y/y pct vehicles
Dec +22.49 89,504
Nov -21.8 73,068
Oct -20.5 70,761
Sep -27.5 68,843
Aug -31.4 68,805
Jul -29.5 69,267
Jun -30.4 73,799
May -37.7 69,681
Apr -33.2 73,242
Mar -46.7 83,983
Feb -44.8 71,680
Jan -45.5 68,508
2013
Dec -24.9 108,688
Nov -37.2 93,123
Oct -37.7 88,989
- In 2014, domestic auto sales tumbled 33.7 percent, the FTI
said.
- Until December, annual domestic auto sales had declined
since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government
first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged
81 percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
