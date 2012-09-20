BANGKOK, Sept 20 Data published by Toyota Motor
Corp's Thai unit:
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
Aug Jul Jun May Apr Mar
Units 129,509 131,646 123,471 115,943 87,788 110,928
Y/Y pct +63.9 +80.6 +75.7 +107.6 +30.5 +19.3
CONTEXT
- Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
- The country is expected to produce a record high 2 million
vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and
external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) said.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sunil Nair)