BANGKOK, Oct 18 Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
Sep Aug Jul Jun May Apr S
Units 132,680 129,509 131,646 123,471 115,943 87,788
Y/Y pct +52.48 +63.9 +80.6 +75.7 +107.6 +30.5
CONTEXT
- Thai auto sales rose 49.12 percent to 1 million cars in
the first nine months of 2012 from a year earlier.
- Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
- The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2
million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both
domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011,
the FTI said.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)