BANGKOK, Nov 23 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun May Units 142,839 132,680 129,509 131,646 123,471 115,943 Y/Y pct +233.16 +52.48 +63.9 +80.6 +75.7 +107.6 CONTEXT - Sales in October last year were disrupted by severe flooding. - Thai auto sales rose 60.17 percent to 1.14 million cars in the first 10 months of 2012 from a year earlier. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. - The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the FTI said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)