BANGKOK, Dec 20 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Nov Oct Sep Aug Jul Jun Units 148,052 142,839 132,680 129,509 131,646 123,471 Y/Y pct +467.92 +233.16 +52.48 +63.9 +80.6 +75.7 CONTEXT - Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by severe flooding that devastated industry. - Thai auto sales rose 74.54 percent to 1.29 million cars in the first 11 months of 2012 from a year earlier. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. - The country is expected to produce a record high 2.2 million vehicles this year, driven by a recovery in both domestic and external demand after supply disruptions in 2011, the FTI said. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Martin Petty)