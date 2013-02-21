BANGKOK, Feb 21 Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
Jan Dec Nov Oct Sep
Units 125,817 144,676 148,052 142,839 132,680
Y/Y pct +63.36 +165.10 +467.92 +233.16 +52.48
CONTEXT
- Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by
severe flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued
into 2012.
- Sales last year, particularly in the final months, were
boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. This
has now ended but some of the demand has spilled over into
January's figures.
- Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)