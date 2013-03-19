BANGKOK, March 19 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Feb Jan Dec Nov Oct Units 129,910 125,817 144,676 148,052 142,839 Y/Y pct +42.30 +63.36 +165.10 +467.92 +233.16 CONTEXT - Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by severe flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued into 2012. - Sales last year, particularly in the final months, were boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. This has now ended but some of the demand has spilled over into January's figures. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Kim COghill)