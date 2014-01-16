S.Korea Lotte Group to combine units into holding company -Money Today
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
BANGKOK, Jan 16 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug Units 108,688 93,123 88,989 94,859 100,289 Y/Y pct -24.9 -37.2 -37.7 -28.5 -22.6 - Annual domestic auto sales have been declining since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012. - In 2013, domestic auto sales fell 7.7 percent to 1.33 million vehicles, the FTI said. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
* Lotte mulling holding company to break cross-shareholding ties
April 21 Changchun Yidong Clutch Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/y1DwqV Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)