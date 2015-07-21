July 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
y/y pct vehicles
Jun -18.4 60,217
May -18.3 56,939
Apr -26.2 54,058
Mar -11.7 74,117
Feb -10.8 63,948
Jan -12.9 59,669
2014
Dec -21.4 89,504
Nov -21.8 73,068
Oct -20.5 70,761
Sep -27.5 68,843
Aug -31.4 68,805
Jul -29.5 69,267
- In 2014, domestic auto sales declined 33.7 percent from
2013 to 881,832 cars, the FTI said.
- Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged about 80 percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon in Bangkok; Writing by
Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)