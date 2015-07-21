July 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: y/y pct vehicles Jun -18.4 60,217 May -18.3 56,939 Apr -26.2 54,058 Mar -11.7 74,117 Feb -10.8 63,948 Jan -12.9 59,669 2014 Dec -21.4 89,504 Nov -21.8 73,068 Oct -20.5 70,761 Sep -27.5 68,843 Aug -31.4 68,805 Jul -29.5 69,267 - In 2014, domestic auto sales declined 33.7 percent from 2013 to 881,832 cars, the FTI said. - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged about 80 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon in Bangkok; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Anand Basu)