BANGKOK, Sept 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: y/y pct vehicles Aug -9.9 61,988 Jul -12.5 60,863 Jun -18.4 60,217 May -18.3 56,939 Apr -26.2 54,058 Mar -11.7 74,117 Feb -10.8 63,948 Jan -12.9 59,669 2014 Dec -21.4 89,504 Nov -21.8 73,068 Oct -20.5 70,761 Sep -27.5 68,843 - The FTI said last month domestic auto sales would miss its target of 850,000 cars this year after a 33.7 percent slump to 881,832 cars in 2014. - Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; ; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)