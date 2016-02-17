BRIEF-Competition watchdog decides not to investigate JD Sports' purchase of Go Outdoors
* Cma has decided, on information currently available to it, not to refer following merger to a phase 2 investigation under provisions of enterprise act 2002
BANGKOK, Feb 17 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: y/y pct vehicles Jan -13.4 51,715 Dec +13.3 101,424 Nov +4.6 76,421 Oct -4.2 67,908 Sep -10.5 61,863 Aug -9.9 61,988 Jul -12.5 60,863 Jun -18.4 60,217 May -18.3 56,939 Apr -26.2 54,058 Mar -11.7 74,117 Feb -10.8 63,948 Jan -12.9 59,669 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - In 2015, domestic sales dropped 9.3 percent from 2014, when they slumped 33.7 percent, the FTI said. - Annual domestic auto sales had declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
LONDON, May 18 Britain's Burberry reported a 21 percent underlying drop in pretax profit to 462 million pounds, dragged down by weak wholesale demand in the United States, and showing the challenge facing Marco Gobbetti when he becomes CEO in July.