BANGKOK, March 16 Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
y/y pct vehicles
Feb -10.7 57,090
Jan -13.4 51,715
Dec +13.3 101,424
Nov +4.6 76,421
Oct -4.2 67,908
Sep -10.5 61,863
Aug -9.9 61,988
2015 -9.3 799,592
2014 -33.7 881,832
- In 2015, domestic sales dropped 9.3 percent from 2014,
when they slumped 33.7 percent, the FTI said.
- Annual domestic auto sales had declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
