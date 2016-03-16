BANGKOK, March 16 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: y/y pct vehicles Feb -10.7 57,090 Jan -13.4 51,715 Dec +13.3 101,424 Nov +4.6 76,421 Oct -4.2 67,908 Sep -10.5 61,863 Aug -9.9 61,988 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - In 2015, domestic sales dropped 9.3 percent from 2014, when they slumped 33.7 percent, the FTI said. - Annual domestic auto sales had declined since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Ed Davies)