BANGKOK, April 19 Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
change y/y pct vehicles
Mar -2.3 72,404
Feb -10.7 57,090
Jan -13.4 51,715
Dec 13.3 101,424
Nov 4.6 76,421
Oct -4.2 67,908
2015 -9.3 799,592
2014 -33.7 881,832
- Sales in March were helped by motor shows, the FTI said.
- The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000
cars this year.
- Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year and slumped 33.7
percent in 2014.
- Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged 81 percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
(Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai
Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)