BRIEF- Nittan Valve announces resignation of chairman
* Says current chairman of the board of the company Hisao Takahashi will resign on June 23
BANGKOK, July 27 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: change y/y pct vehicles Jun +9.5 66,049 May +15.9 66,019 Apr +1.7 54,986 Mar -2.3 72,404 Feb -10.7 57,090 Jan -13.4 51,715 Dec +13.3 101,424 Nov +4.6 76,421 Oct -4.2 67,908 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - June auto sales were helped by government stimulus measures and improved commodity prices. - In January-June, auto sales dipped 0.1 percent from a year earlier, the FTI said. - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 750,000-780,000 cars this year. Car sales fell 9.3 percent last year. - Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Pairat Temphairojana; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
* Says it appoints BDO Toyo & Co. as new corporate auditor, to replace Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, effective June 24