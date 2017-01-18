BANGKOK, Jan 18 Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI):
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
change y/y pct vehicles
Dec -14.4 86,858
Nov -15.3 64,771
Oct -10.7 60,634
Sep +2.7 63,516
Aug +2.6 63,609
Jul -0.4 60,635
Jun +9.5 66,049
May +15.9 66,019
Apr +1.7 54,986
Mar -2.3 72,404
Feb -10.7 57,090
Jan -13.4 51,715
2015 -9.3 799,592
2014 -33.7 881,832
- December's auto sale decline was due to the high base
effect as consumers rushed to buy cars before tax changes last
year, the FTI said.
- In 2016, sales dropped 3.9 percent from a year earlier to
768,788 vehicles, it said.
- The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars this
year.
- Annual domestic auto sales have been weak since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
