BANGKOK, Feb 22 Data published by the Federation
of Thai Industries (FTI):
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
change y/y pct vehicles
Jan +10.5 57,254
Dec -14.4 86,858
Nov -15.3 64,771
Oct -10.7 60,634
Sep +2.7 63,516
Aug +2.6 63,609
Jul -0.4 60,635
Jun +9.5 66,049
2016 -3.9 768,788
2015 -9.3 799,592
2014 -33.7 881,832
- The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars in
2017.
- Annual domestic auto sales have fallen each in the past
four years, following the fading effect of a government
first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped
81 percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
