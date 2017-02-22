BANGKOK, Feb 22 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: change y/y pct vehicles Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858 Nov -15.3 64,771 Oct -10.7 60,634 Sep +2.7 63,516 Aug +2.6 63,609 Jul -0.4 60,635 Jun +9.5 66,049 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars in 2017. - Annual domestic auto sales have fallen each in the past four years, following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)