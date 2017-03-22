BANGKOK, March 22 Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI):
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
Change y/y pct Vehicles
Feb +19.9 68,435
Jan +10.5 57,254
Dec -14.4 86,858
Nov -15.3 64,771
Oct -10.7 60,634
Sep +2.7 63,516
Aug +2.6 63,609
Jul -0.4 60,635
Jun +9.5 66,049
2016 -3.9 768,788
2015 -9.3 799,592
2014 -33.7 881,832
- The FTI has forecast domestic sales at 800,000 cars in 2017.
- Annual domestic auto sales fell over the past four years, following the
end of a government first-car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales jumped 81
percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's
top carmakers.
