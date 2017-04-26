New BNDES head Rabello says will not focus on past loans
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
BANGKOK, April 26 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI): KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales: Change y/y pct Vehicles Mar +16.7 84,801 Feb +19.9 68,435 Jan +10.5 57,254 Dec -14.4 86,858 Nov -15.3 64,771 Oct -10.7 60,634 Sep +2.7 63,516 Aug +2.6 63,609 Jul -0.4 60,635 Jun +9.5 66,049 2016 -3.9 768,788 2015 -9.3 799,592 2014 -33.7 881,832 - March's sales were helped by launches of new models, Bangkok's international motor show, higher commodity prices and government spending, the FTI said in a statement. - The FTI has forecast domestic sales of 800,000 cars in 2017. - Annual domestic auto sales fell over the past four years, following the end of a government car subsidy scheme in 2012, when sales jumped 81 percent. - Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.
SAO PAULO, May 26 JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, said on Friday that the brothers Joesley and Wesley Batista, who own the company and are ensnared in a corruption scandal that threatens to topple Brazil's President Michel Temer, have resigned from senior posts.