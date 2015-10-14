(Adds quotes, details, sentiment index)

By Kitiphong Thaichareon and Pairat Temphairojana

BANGKOK, Oct 14 Domestic auto sales in Thailand will fall this year, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Wednesday, as the weak economy prompts consumers to cut back on spending.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, but the military government that seized power in a May 2014 coup has struggled to get Southeast Asia's second-largest economy back on track.

Both export and domestic demand remain weak, weighing on manufacturers.

"Thailand has yet to make an economic recovery, while farm prices remain low, private investment is slowing and banks are tightening their lending," Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman for the federation's Auto Industry Club, told a briefing.

Thai auto sales are expected to reach 750,000 to 800,000 cars this year, he said, down from 881,832 in 2014.

The federation had already cut its car sales target in July to 850,000 cars from 950,000 cars seen earlier for this year, but maintains its car export estimate for 2015 at 1.2 million cars.

In the first nine months of this year, Thais bought 553,826 cars, down 14.6 percent from a year earlier.

Car exports in the same period were 905,366, or 7.92 percent higher than last year.

However, some rays of hope have emerged.

The federation said a gauge it uses for industrial sentiment reached its highest so far this year in September, after hitting a more than six-year low last month.

"This is due to an increase in mostly foreign orders," Supant Mongkolsuthree, chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said in a statement.

The weak baht currency also helped export performance in September, he added.

On an annual basis, domestic sales have dropped every month since May 2013.

The central bank last month cut its 2015 economic growth forecast to 2.7 percent from 3 percent, and to 3.7 percent from 4.1 percent for 2016.

In 2014, growth was the slowest in three years at just 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon; Writing by Pairat Temphairojana; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre and Kim Coghill)