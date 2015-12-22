(Adds detail, quotes)

* Nov auto sales +4.6 pct y/y, first rise since May 2013

* 2016 sales seen increasing 3 pct y/y

* Nov auto exports -4.64 pct y/y but +7.6 pct for Jan-Nov

By Pairat Temphairojana

BANGKOK, Dec 22 Auto sales in Thailand rose for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in November, on an annual basis, but this appears to reflect a steering away from tax changes in 2016 rather than an improvement in domestic demand.

Last month, auto sales rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier, the first such gain since May 2013, the Federation of Thai Industries said on Tuesday.

Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain momentum after a military coup in May 2014. That ended months of political unrest but exports remain weak and domestic consumption has been crimped by low farm prices and high household debt.

Thai domestic vehicle sales traditionally are sensitive to tax and subsidy policies. In 2012, during which subsidies were high, unit sales jumped 81 percent from a year earlier.

Last month, sales of "pickup passenger vehicles" tripled from a year earlier to 12,583. Taxation on such vehicles will increase in 2016 as Thailand seeks to encourage increased use of fuel-efficient cars.

In November, demand for passenger cars and pickup trucks still declined on-year as the economy has not recovered and banks are still cautious about lending, the FTI said.

For all of 2015, sales will be down, for the third straight row. In the first 11 months, they fell 11.9 percent from a year earlier.

For 2016, the FTI expects an annual increase of 3 percent.

"Next year, sales may not grow much as commodity prices will still be low, curbing economic growth," said Surapong Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI's Auto Industry Club. "We don't know how fast public investment will be, while private investment is not recovering."

Auto exports were down 4.6 percent in November, but are up 7.6 percent for January-November and are on course to meet the FTI's target for a record 1.2 million cars this year.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers. The automobile industry accounts for 10 percent of the economy.

The state planning agency has forecast economic growth of 2.9 percent this year and 3.0-4.0 percent next year. Growth last year was 0.9 percent. (Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)