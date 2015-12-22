(Adds detail, quotes)
By Pairat Temphairojana
BANGKOK, Dec 22 Auto sales in Thailand rose for
the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in November, on an
annual basis, but this appears to reflect a steering away from
tax changes in 2016 rather than an improvement in domestic
demand.
Last month, auto sales rose 4.6 percent from a year earlier,
the first such gain since May 2013, the Federation of Thai
Industries said on Tuesday.
Southeast Asia's second-largest economy has yet to regain
momentum after a military coup in May 2014. That ended months of
political unrest but exports remain weak and domestic
consumption has been crimped by low farm prices and high
household debt.
Thai domestic vehicle sales traditionally are sensitive to
tax and subsidy policies. In 2012, during which subsidies were
high, unit sales jumped 81 percent from a year earlier.
Last month, sales of "pickup passenger vehicles" tripled
from a year earlier to 12,583. Taxation on such vehicles will
increase in 2016 as Thailand seeks to encourage increased use of
fuel-efficient cars.
In November, demand for passenger cars and pickup trucks
still declined on-year as the economy has not recovered and
banks are still cautious about lending, the FTI said.
For all of 2015, sales will be down, for the third straight
row. In the first 11 months, they fell 11.9 percent from a year
earlier.
For 2016, the FTI expects an annual increase of 3 percent.
"Next year, sales may not grow much as commodity prices will
still be low, curbing economic growth," said Surapong
Paisitpattanapong, spokesman of the FTI's Auto Industry Club.
"We don't know how fast public investment will be, while private
investment is not recovering."
Auto exports were down 4.6 percent in November, but are up
7.6 percent for January-November and are on course to meet the
FTI's target for a record 1.2 million cars this year.
Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers. The automobile industry accounts
for 10 percent of the economy.
The state planning agency has forecast economic growth of
2.9 percent this year and 3.0-4.0 percent next year. Growth last
year was 0.9 percent.
(Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Richard Borsuk)