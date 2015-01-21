Jan 21 Data published by the Federation of Thai
Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales:
2014 y/y pct vehicles
Dec -21.4 89,504
Nov -21.8 73,068
Oct -20.5 70,761
Sep -27.5 68,843
Aug -31.4 68,805
Jul -29.5 69,267
Jun -30.4 73,799
May -37.7 69,681
Apr -33.2 73,242
Mar -46.7 83,983
Feb -44.8 71,680
Jan -45.5 68,508
- In 2014, domestic auto sales tumbled 33.7 percent, the FTI
said.
- Annual domestic auto sales have declined since May 2013,
following the fading effect of a government first-car subsidy
scheme, which ended in 2012, when sales surged about 80 percent.
- Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base
for the world's top carmakers.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)