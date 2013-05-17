BANGKOK, May 17 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales Apr Mar Feb Jan Dec Units 109,658 156,951 129,910 125,817 144,676 Y/Y pct +24.91 +41.40 +42.30 +63.36 +165.10 CONTEXT Sales in the final quarter of 2011 were disrupted by severe flooding that devastated industry. The effects continued into 2012. However, sales last year, particularly in the final months, were boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. Those ordered by the end-2012 deadline still qualified for the subsidy but could be delivered later. Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Alan Raybould)