BANGKOK, June 14 Data published by the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) KEY DATA Thai monthly car and truck sales May Apr Mar Feb Jan Units 111,692 109,658 156,951 129,910 125,817 Y/Y pct -3.7 +24.91 +41.40 +42.30 +63.36 CONTEXT - Sales in 2012, particularly in the final months, were boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. Those ordered by the end-2012 deadline still qualified for the subsidy but could be delivered this year. - Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top car manufacturers. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)