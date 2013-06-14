BANGKOK, June 14 Data published by the
Federation of Thai Industries (FTI)
KEY DATA
Thai monthly car and truck sales
May Apr Mar Feb Jan
Units 111,692 109,658 156,951 129,910 125,817
Y/Y pct -3.7 +24.91 +41.40 +42.30 +63.36
CONTEXT
- Sales in 2012, particularly in the final months, were
boosted by a government subsidy for buyers of first cars. Those
ordered by the end-2012 deadline still qualified for the subsidy
but could be delivered this year.
- Thailand is the biggest car market in Southeast Asia and a
regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top
car manufacturers.
(Reporting by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)