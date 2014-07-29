BANGKOK, July 29 Sales in Thailand's automotive
industry are expected to fall 31 percent to 920,000 million
vehicles in 2014 after months of political unrest earlier in the
year, Toyota Motor Corp's Thai unit said on Tuesday.
In January, it projected a 13.6 percent drop in annual
automotive sales across the industry to 1.15 million.
However, the political situation and the economy are likely
to improve in the second half of this year and that should help
boost consumption, Kyoichi Tanada, president of the Toyota Thai
unit, told a news conference.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Orathai Sriring
and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)