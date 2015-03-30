* Halt impacts new routes, charters
* About 100 flights cancelled in April, peak travel season
* International auditor finds significant safety concerns
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 30 China has joined South Korea
and Japan in stopping Thai airlines from flying charters and new
routes because of safety concerns highlighted by an
international audit, Thai officials said on Monday.
The move will come as a blow to Thai carriers that have just
started recovering after a poor 2014 when political protests
slashed the number of tourists visiting Thailand.
The halt is disrupting the peak travel season around the
Thai new year in April. About 100 charter flights to Japan alone
have been cancelled and some 30,000 tickets either refunded or
modified, the director general of Thailand's Department of Civil
Aviation (DCA) Somchai Piputwat told reporters on Monday.
Budget carriers have been worst hit though national carrier
Thai Airways International, which is in the midst of a
major restructuring, has also been prevented from expanding
because of the halt, Thai officials said.
One aviation source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters that significant safety concerns had been uncovered
during an audit of Thailand's civil aviation authority by the
Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Organization.
The source said the ICAO's concerns revolved around the
issue of operator certificates to carriers by the Thai
authority. While the ICAO cannot "downgrade" states, its audits
identify concerns that could lead countries to take steps such
as banning flights.
"The audit revealed some safety concerns, primarily relating
to air operator certification procedures," ICAO spokesman
Anthony Philbin said in an email, adding that Thailand had
submitted a plan to the ICAO to correct the issues identified.
DOMINO EFFECT
Thai Transport Minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong
told reporters on Monday that Thailand had struggled for a
decade to comply with ICAO standards.
Prajin said while the ICAO has not made the results of the
audit public, aviation authorities in some countries had taken
pre-emptive steps to stop Thai carriers from flying new routes.
Authorities in China have rejected plans by budget carrier
Orient Thai Airlines and charter flight operator Sky View to
operate more flights to the country, the DCA's Somchai said.
South Korea has rejected plans by charter airline Asia
Atlantic Airlines to start new flights, he said. Japan had
already made a similar move, according to reports in Thai media.
Other airlines affected by the ban are Thai Airways
International and long-haul, low-cost carrier Thai
AirAsiaX.
"It's a domino effect," Prajin said, adding that the
ministry hoped the issue would be resolved within eight months.
Thai Airways declined to comment. Nok Airlines
chief executive said the impact on NokScoot, its joint venture
with Singapore Airlines subsidiary, would be limited.
Voradech Hanprasert, deputy permanent secretary at the
Transport Ministry, said the ICAO findings had no impact on
existing flights.
Still, Thailand is concerned the results could lead the U.S.
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to put Thailand on its
watch list, Voradech said.
An ICAO rep from one Asia Pacific country said on Monday he
felt Thailand would rectify the concerns raised in the audit.
"A state like Thailand will definitely take measures to
address these issues," he said. "I think they need time."
($1 = 32.66 Baht)
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in MONTREAL; writing
by Simon Webb; editing by David Clarke)