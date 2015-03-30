* Halt impacts new routes, charters
By Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn
BANGKOK, March 30 China has joined South Korea
and Japan in stopping Thailand-based airlines from flying
charters and new routes because of safety concerns highlighted
by an international audit, Thai officials said on Monday.
The move will come as a blow to Thai air carriers that have
just begun to recover after a poor 2014 when political protests
slashed the number of tourists visiting the Southeast Asian
country.
The halt is disrupting the peak travel season around the
Thai New Year holiday in April. About 100 charter flights to
Japan alone have been cancelled and some 30,000 tickets either
refunded or modified, Somchai Piputwat, the director general of
Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA), told reporters on
Monday.
Budget carriers have been worst hit, Thai officials said,
though national carrier Thai Airways International,
which is in the midst of a major restructuring, has also been
prevented from expanding because of the halt.
One aviation source with knowledge of the matter told
Reuters that significant safety concerns had been uncovered
during an audit of Thailand's civil aviation authority by the
Montréal-based International Civil Aviation Organization.
The source said the ICAO's concerns revolved around the
issue of operator certificates to carriers by the Thai
authority. While the ICAO cannot "downgrade" states, its audits
identify concerns that could lead countries to take steps such
as banning flights.
"The audit revealed some safety concerns, primarily relating
to air operator certification procedures," ICAO spokesman
Anthony Philbin said in an email, adding that Thailand had
submitted a plan to the ICAO to correct the issues identified.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said it was aware
of ICAO's safety concerns, but declined to say whether it was
reviewing Thailand's aviation safety status, and referred
questions to Thai authorities.
Analysts say an FAA downgrade of Thailand's aviation safety
assessment would prevent Thai airlines from launching or
expanding service to the United States, either directly or as
code-share partners. It would also limit their choice of
aircraft and increase inspections of Thai aircraft at U.S.
airports.
DOMINO EFFECT
Thai Transport Minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong
told reporters on Monday that Thailand had struggled for a
decade to comply with ICAO standards.
While the ICAO has not made the results of the audit public,
Prajin said aviation authorities in some countries had taken
pre-emptive steps to stop Thai carriers from flying new routes.
Authorities in China have rejected plans by budget carrier
Orient Thai Airlines and charter flight operator Sky View to
operate more flights to the country, the DCA's Somchai said.
South Korea has rejected plans by charter carrier Asia
Atlantic Airlines to start new flights, he added. Japan had
already made a similar move, according to Thai media reports.
Other airlines affected by the ban are Thai Airways and
long-haul, low-cost carrier Thai AirAsiaX.
"It's a domino effect," Prajin said, adding that the
ministry hoped the issue would be resolved within eight months.
Thai Airways declined to comment. Nok Airlines said
the impact on NokScoot, its joint venture with Singapore
Airlines subsidiary, would be limited.
Voradech Hanprasert, deputy permanent secretary at the Thai
Transport Ministry, said the ICAO findings had no impact on
existing flights.
But Thailand is concerned the results could lead the FAA to
put Thailand on its watch list, he said.
An ICAO representative from one Asia-Pacific country said on
Monday he felt Thailand would rectify the concerns raised in the
audit.
"A (country) like Thailand will definitely take measures to
address these issues," he said. "I think they need time."
($1 = 32.66 Thai baht)
