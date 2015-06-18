By Amy Sawitta Lefevre
| BANGKOK, June 18
BANGKOK, June 18 Thailand's civil aviation body
is under scrutiny after the United Nations' aviation agency on
Thursday downgraded its safety ratings for failing to properly
oversee airlines under its jurisdiction, the Department of Civil
Aviation said.
On its website, the International Civil Aviation Authority
(ICAO) listed Thailand with a red flag, which means it has been
downgraded to Category 2 from Category 1.
This was because the Thai civil aviation authority's safety
standards were "below the standards set", said a senior Thai
Department of Civil Aviation official, who declined to be named,
because of the sensitivity of the subject.
"The red flag was given today by the DCA, which means we
have a problem with safety, in terms of aviation safety. It is
below the standards set," said the official.
The downgrade could create a ripple effect and prompt global
aviation agencies to reevaluate the safety of Thai aviation
facilities, the Economic Intelligence Center at Thailand's Siam
Commercial Bank said in a note this month.
Japan and South Korea stopped Thailand-based airlines from
flying charters and new routes because of safety concerns raised
in late March, during an audit of the DCA by the International
Civil Aviation Organization.
NokScoot, a joint venture between Nok Airlines PCL
and a subsidiary of Singapore Airlines Ltd, and Thai
AirAsia X were among Thailand's new crop of low-cost carriers
hit by the flight bans imposed in March.
Southeast Asian countries, however, do not have policies
restricting the growth of airlines licensed by downgraded
bodies, and short-haul routes are likely to face minimal impact.
In April, Japan's civil aviation agency agreed to
temporarily lift a ban preventing Thailand-registered airlines
from operating charter flights to Japan.
An audit by the Montreal-based International Civil Aviation
Authority, a division of the United Nations, in January found
that Thailand's aviation authority had a shortage of technical
officers and issues with certification for the transportation of
hazardous goods.
In a statement, flag carrier Thai Airways said it
followed the highest safety standards in all operational areas
and despite the red flag, its safety practices conformed to
standards set by international aviation agencies.
Thailand has struggled for almost a decade to meet ICAO
standards, Thailand's transport minister said in April. This
month, the country's cabinet removed the civil aviation chief
over the slow pace of improvement in aviation standards.
(Editing by Siva Govindasamy and Clarence Fernandez)