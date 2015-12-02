(Adds minister comment on measures, updates shares)
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK Dec 2 Thai Prime Minister Prayuth
Chan-ocha on Wednesday ordered officials to improve aviation
safety standards after the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration
(FAA) downgraded Thailand's safety ratings.
Shares in Thai airlines fell after the FAA said Thailand had
failed to tackle shortcomings found in an audit this year in
commercial aviation standards.
The lower safety rating blocks the airlines from launching
or expanding in the United States and may tarnish the image of
the country's thriving tourist sector.
"I have ordered them to resolve the issue," Prayuth told
reporters, referring to industry officials.
The FAA cut Thailand's Department of Civil Aviation (DCA) to
category 2 from 1 for failing to comply with FAA standards.
It did not give details of the failures but said the rating
meant the DCA was "deficient in one or more areas, such as
technical expertise, trained personnel, record-keeping or
inspection procedures".
The DCA will boost its workforce as part of measures to
raise performance and match international standards, the
transport ministry said in a statement.
Thailand would complete a recertification process for 28
airlines flying international routes by August, which would help
improve its standing in future audits, Transport Minister Arkhom
Termpittayapaisith told reporters.
No Thai airline flies directly to the United States so the
lower rating will have little immediate impact on operations.
"The financial impact of the FAA downgrade is small," Deputy
Prime Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said.
"But there is an impact in terms of sentiment. We do need to
meet international standards."
The benchmark SET index slipped to a two-month low
as airlines declined.
Shares of national carrier Thai Airways International
dropped 6.3 percent to a six-year low. Shares of Asia
Aviation Pcl, a major shareholder in budget carrier
Thai AirAsia, and Bangkok Airways dropped more than 3
percent each.
Thai Airways and Bangkok Airways said their businesses would
not be affected by the FAA downgrade because they did not fly to
the United States.
Patee Sarasin, chairman of low-cost carrier Nok Airlines
, said on Tuesday the FAA decision would hurt the
industry's reputation and may lead to other countries limiting
flights by Thai operators. Nok shares fell 1.5 percent.
South Korea, Japan and China had previously stopped
Thai-based airlines from flying charters and new routes over
safety worries raised in another international audit. Those
restrictions have since been relaxed.
The Montreal-based International Civil Aviation Authority
downgraded Thailand in June after finding a shortage of
technical officers and certification problems in transporting
hazardous goods.
The European Aviation Safety Agency is due to announce the
results later in December of its audit.
