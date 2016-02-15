BANGKOK Feb 15 Thailand is likely to delay a
review by the United Nations' aviation agency until early 2017
because it needs more time to improve the qualifications of Thai
auditors, the country's new civil aviation authority said on
Monday.
Thailand's aviation industry is under scrutiny after the
U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO) downgraded
the country in June 2015, giving it a red flag for missing a
deadline to resolve significant safety concerns.
Pressure was mounting after the U.S. Federation Aviation
Administration (FAA) downgraded the country's safety ratings in
December last year.
"The next review by ICAO should be postponed to early next
year from late this year," Amphawan Wannako, deputy director of
the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT), told reporters.
CAAT, set up last year by the military government to tackle
flaws in commercial aviation, has completed new guidelines about
safety inspection as required by ICAO, but more time was needed
to make sure its auditors were qualified, Amphawan said.
The auditors must finish their training by the end of June
if they are to complete a review of 41 Thai-registered airlines
and re-certify them by November, she said.
In a separate development, Deputy Transport Minister Omsin
Chivapruek told a news conference Thai authorities have asked 14
domestic airlines to make contingency plans if they have to
cancel some flights.
The move came after Nok Airlines, the budget
carrier unit of Thai Airways International, cancelled
nine domestic flights as some pilots went on strike on Sunday.
Nok Air's representative did not join the meeting with the
minister on Monday afternoon, Omsin said.
Shares in Nok Airlines closed down 2.1 percent at 7.05 baht
($0.1980) after falling as low as 6.80 baht, while the main Thai
index was 0.93 percent higher.
($1 = 35.6000 baht)
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; editing by Katharine Houreld)