(Adds details, background)
BANGKOK Feb 23 Thailand's civil aviation
authority ordered all Thai-registered airlines on Tuesday to
submit reports on their financial positions by March 31 to avoid
the risk of having their operating licences revoked.
The move is part of the military government's attempt to
improve the country's aviation standards after the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration downgraded Thailand's safety ratings in
December.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) examined the
financial status of Thai airlines late last year and found four
small airlines had debt levels that could affect safety
standards, Chula Sukmanop, the head of CAAT told reporters.
The four privately-owned airlines were City Airways, Asian
Air, Kan Airlines and Jet Asia Airways, Chula said, adding CAAT
had ordered City Airways to temporarily suspend its flights from
Feb. 19.
Officials at the four airlines were not immediately
available for comment.
CAAT is also investigating pilots at budget carrier Nok
Airlines after flight cancellations earlier this month
due to shortage of pilots, Chula said.
Nok Air chief executive Patee Sarasin said last week the
airline would use charter flights to serve passengers and
expected to resume operations as normal in early March.
The U.N.'s International Civil Aviation Authority (ICAO)
downgraded Thailand's rating in June 2015, giving it a red flag
for missing a deadline to tackle safety concerns.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Mark Potter)