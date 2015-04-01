BANGKOK, April 1 Japan's civil aviation agency
has lifted a charter flight ban for Thai-registered airliners
during April and May to help ease the impact on passengers, Thai
transport minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong said on
Wednesday.
Japan and Thai authorities will on Thursday sign a
memorandum of understanding on the suspension, on the condition
that there will be stricter inspections of planes and flight
schedules, Prajin told reporters.
Nearly 120,000 passengers wanting to travel to Japan were
expected to be affected by the flight bans during April and May,
a busy time for Thai travellers, Thai official said on Tuesday.
Airlines affected included national carrier Thai Airways
International and long-haul, low-cost carriers like
ThaiAsiaX and NokScoot.
