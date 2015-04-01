* Flight ban lifted on condition of stricter inspections
* Thai VietJet, Jet Asia Airways, Thai Smile are substandard
* Japan's official says talks ongoing, no conclusion yet
(Adds ministers comments, comment from China aviation
authority)
By Pracha Hariraksapitak
BANGKOK, April 1 Japan's civil aviation agency
has lifted a charter flight ban for Thai-registered airliners
during April and May to help ease the impact on passengers, Thai
transport minister Air Chief Marshall Prajin Juntong said on
Wednesday.
Japan and Thai authorities will on Thursday sign a
memorandum of understanding on the suspension, on the condition
that there will be stricter inspections of planes and flight
schedules, Prajin told reporters.
Nearly 120,000 travellers seeking to go to Japan were
expected to be affected by the flight bans, a Thai official said
on Tuesday.
Airlines affected included national carrier Thai Airways
International and long-haul, low-cost carriers like
Thai AirAsiaX and NokScoot.
The Thai minister said Japan's aviation body has conducted
safety checks on Thai carriers and three airlines - Thai
VietJet, Jet Asia Airways and Thai Airways' unit Thai Smile -
are substandard under the International Civil Aviation
Organization (ICAO).
"Thai airlines have to cooperate with JCAB to solve the
problem," Prajin said adding Thai airlines are still not allowed
to increase the number of charter flights or change aircraft.
The airlines must submit their flight schedule in advance to
the Japanese authorities, renew any expired pilot licences and
fix any malfunctioning equipment, he said.
Japan, along with South Korea and China, has banned
Thailand-registered airlines from flying new charters and new
scheduled flights to their countries because of safety concerns
highlighted by ICAO.
Thai authorities also plan to go to South Korea, China,
Australia and Germany this month to clarify the safety issue,
the minister said.
In a statement, China's civil aviation authority said it had
conducted safety checks on several Thai carriers, and had asked
those with issues to rectify the problems within a specific
period of time. It did not name the airlines or give details.
(Additional reporting by Chang-Ran Kim in TOKYO and Fang Yan in
BEIJING; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Michael Perry
and Miral Fahmy)