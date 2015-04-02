BANGKOK, April 2 Thailand is still in talks with
Japan's aviation body about a charter flight ban on Thai
airlines, and no agreement to lift the ban has been signed yet,
a senior Thai government official said on Thursday.
Thailand-based airlines are still not permitted from making
charter flights to Japan until the negotiation is complete,
Somchai Piputwat, director general of Thailand's Department of
Civil Aviation (DCA), told a news conference in Bangkok.
Thailand's transport minister said on Wednesday that Japan
would sign a memorandum of understanding with the DCA on
Thursday to temporarily lift the charter flight ban for Thai
airlines during April and May.
