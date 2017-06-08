By Orathai Sriring
| BANGKOK, June 8
BANGKOK, June 8 If recent history is anything to
go by, letting Thais invest more money abroad is unlikely to
spur major outflows, and that will mean continued firmness for
the baht currency - and continuing frustration for Thai
exporters.
Authorities in Thailand, which has large current-account
surpluses, are trying to get citizens to invest elsewhere, to
help contain an uncomfortably strong baht.
On Monday, the central bank relaxed foreign exchange rules,
letting more Thais buy securities overseas and commercial banks
lend baht to non-residents for investment in Thailand and the
Greater Mekong sub-region.
The immediate reaction was telling: instead of weakening,
the baht hit a near 23-month high of 33.94 per dollar. In part,
that was because some investors expected the Bank of Thailand
(BOT) to introduce capital controls to cool a currency that's
gained more than 5 percent against the dollar this year,
competing with the Malaysian ringgit to be Southeast Asia's
strongest performer.
The baht was at 33.90 at Wednesday's close, compared with
34.07 before Monday's announcement and 34.25 on June 2.
Past moves to try to weaken the baht have failed. Thais
simply don't like to invest in foreign assets, in contrast with
citizens in other economies with sizable current-account
surpluses. According to Kasikornbank in Bangkok, Thailand had
the world's third largest surplus in 2016 - 11.3 percent of
gross domestic product, trailing only Singapore and Taiwan.
Thailand began gradually relaxing curbs on capital flows in
April 2015. But Association of Investment Management Companies
Industry data shows foreign assets in mutual funds grew to 1
trillion baht ($29.40 billion) from about 900 billion since
then, while overall mutual fund assets climbed to 4.8 trillion
baht from about 4 trillion baht.
"Thais still want to invest more at home," said Saharat
Chudsuwan, head of wealth advisory at Tisco Asset Management in
Bangkok.
LOOSENED LIMITS
Drawn by low interest rates - the benchmark is
1.50 percent - foreign investors have purchased 13.34 billion
baht in equities and 136.44 billion baht in government debt this
year, according to Maybank analysts.
The 2015 measures loosened limits on foreign currency
deposits and property purchases. The Thai central bank later
allowed direct purchases of overseas equities and derivatives by
qualified investors, and relaxed the wealth threshold for such
investing.
Thai business groups complain about the baht's strength.
"The baht's rapid appreciation since late May may hurt
Thailand's competitiveness," said Kalin Sarasin, chairman of the
Thai Chamber of Commerce and the Board of Trade, urging smaller
exporters to hedge against currency risks.
Jane Namchaisiri, Federation of Thai Industries chairman,
said the central bank should consider additional short-term
measures in case volatility picks up.
Thailand is treading carefully after a 2006 episode that
tarnished its reputation. It imposed capital controls,
triggering a 15 percent plunge for the stock market. The
controls were later aborted.
TRADE SURPLUS SCRUTINY
Decisive moves with its currency now would bring extra
scrutiny as Washington is monitoring countries that run large
trade surpluses with the United States. Thailand's one in 2016
was $18 billion, the 11th biggest.
Thailand's FX reserves have been rising as a result of the
BOT's efforts to contain baht appreciation in the face of a
massive current account surplus, analysts at ANZ said.
Headline reserves are $184 billion but a $29 billion asset
on the central bank's forward book implies total reserves are
about $213 billion.
Since April, the central bank has been reducing the size of
its weekly bond issues, in a bid to curb the incentives for
short-term capital inflows to park their funds in BOT bonds.
Assistant Governor Chantavarn Sucharitakul told Reuters the
BOT has made "an adjustment to the combination in the use of its
monetary absorption instruments".
There's been an increase in the FX swaps used as an
instrument to absorb baht liquidity, she said.
Kobsidthi Silpachai, head of capital markets research at
Kasikornbank, said that given Thailand's large current account
surplus "outflows have to be supplemented by reversals of
earlier foreign debt portfolio flows to have a meaningful impact
on the baht".
($1 = 33.90 baht)
(Additional reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon and Satawasin
Staporncharnchai; Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Richard
Borsuk)