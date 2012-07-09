BANGKOK, July 9 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum
Pcl plans to import about 100 million litres of oil
products per month from Singapore to help offset shortfall after
last Wednesday' fire damaged a crude distillation unit, the firm
said.
The imports will begin this week and the refiner will take
three months to rebuild some part of the 80,000 barrel per day
crude distillation unit damaged by the fire, President Anusorn
Sangnimnuan told reporters.
The company has shut its 120,000 barrels per day (bpd) plant
for one week after the fire.
Bangchak was seeking diesel and gasoline in rare import
tenders, after fire forced the closure of its refinery in
central Bangkok, industry sources said on Friday.
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)