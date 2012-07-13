(Adds details)
By Pisit Changplayngam
BANGKOK, July 13 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum
Pcl said it planned to restart on Saturday a 45,000
barrels per day (bpd) crude distillation unit that was shutdown
after a fire at the Bangkok refinery last week.
The unit was not damaged in the blaze and had been shut,
along with the rest of the refinery, since the July 4 fire.
The 80,000 bpd unit that was damaged by the fire is expected
to be replaced by October, President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told
Reuters on Friday.
"We expect to refine 45,000 barrel per day of oil in the
third quarter. We will resume operations at the unit that was
not hit by the fire from Saturday, which should be able to make
around 45,000 bpd," he said.
Once the new distillation unit is ready, Bangchak expects to
refine 110,000 bpd of oil. That would put its average output for
the whole of 2012 at 80,000 bpd, but short of a 90,000 bpd
target, Anusorn said.
The refiner planned to import about 50 million litres of oil
products per month, lower than the 100 million litres it had
stated earlier. The company would seek to buy from local sources
such as Thai Oil Pcl and IRPC Pcl to help
offset a shortfall, Anusorn said.
(Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Alan Raybould and
Miral Fahmy)