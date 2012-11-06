* Plans to invest $789 mln in 2013-2016

* Second refinery will have capacity of 150,000 bpd

* Aims to produce 110,000 bpd in 2013 vs 90,000 in 2012 (Adds details on expansion, budget)

BANGKOK, Nov 6 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl is studying a plan to build a second refinery with capacity of 150,000 barrels per day (bpd) to tap demand in the fast-growing Southeast Asian country.

Bangchak, which has a nameplate refining capacity of 120,000 bpd, may have insufficient oil products to feed the retail market, President Anusorn Sangnimnuan told reporters.

"It takes around 8-10 years to build a new refinery. We also need to consider location and funding," Anusorn said, without giving a timeframe.

Thailand's consumption of refined oil products is expected to rise by an average 2-3 percent a year, while sales at Bangchak's petrol stations are rising an average 4-5 percent a year.

That highlighted the need for capacity expansion, Anusorn said.

Bangchak normally produces around 98,000-99,000 bpd, accounting for nearly 10 percent of Thailand's total output of 1 million bpd.

Bangchak, 27.22 percent owned by top energy firm PTT Pcl , planed to invest 24.3 billion baht ($789 million) in 2013-2016, mostly to improve efficiency and on solar power plant projects, said Anusorn, whose term will end in December.

Of that amount, some 6 billion baht ($195 million) will be spent in 2013, and the remaining 18.3 billion baht in 2014-2016, which includes a 6 billion baht budget to build a new crude distillation unit (CDU).

It is in the process of selecting a construction company and expected make a decision next year.

The refiner is building the new unit to replace its CDU 3, which was shut for repairs for three months after being damaged by fire in July, Anusorn said.

"The repairs to the fire-hit unit have been completed and we are building a new one, which should take around 18 months to be completed," Anusorn said.

Once the new unit is ready, Bangchak's nameplate capacity will rise by 20,000 bpd to 140,000 bpd, he said.

Its 2012 refining output is expected to be 90,000 bpd, lower than normal, rising to 110,000 in 2013, he said.

At the midsession break, Bangchak shares were down 0.9 percent, while the overall market was 0.17 percent higher. ($1 = 30.81 baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould and Miral Fahmy)