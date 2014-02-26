BANGKOK Feb 26 Thai oil refiner Bangchak
Petroleum Pcl said on Wednesday it planned to invest 12
billion Thai baht ($368 million) in 2014 to upgrade its refinery
and expand its renewable business.
Bangchak's 120,000 barrel-per-day refinery will run at
90,000 to 94,000 bpd this year, lower than last year's 99,340
bpd, because of a planned maintenance shutdown in May, the
company said in a statement.
The refiner is also keen to invest in solar farms in Japan,
and expects to decide investment details in the middle of 2014,
the company said in the statement.
($1=32.5650 Thai baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)