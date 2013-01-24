UPDATE 10-Trump abandons global climate pact; allies voice dismay
BANGKOK Jan 24 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum Pcl said on Thursday it planned to invest about 6 billion baht ($202 million) in 2013, mostly to improve its oil refinery and aimed for higher average refining output of 110,000 barrels per day.
Bangchak, which has a nameplate refining capacity of 120,000 bpd, ran at 80,000 bpd in 2012 after a shutdown for repairs following a fire that damaged its crude distillation unit in July, it said in a statement.
The refiner aimed for an earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 10 billion baht this year, up 30 percent from a year earlier, and expected average refining margin of $7 a barrel this year when it has no shutdown plan, the statement said. ($1 = 29.77 Baht) (Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)
