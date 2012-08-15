BANGKOK Aug 15 Thailand's Bangchak Petroleum
Pcl said on Wednesday it planned a major shutdown for
40 days in the first quarter of 2014 to connect a planned
100,000 barrel per day crude distillation unit (CDU) to existing
facilities.
After the shutdown, the refiner's capacity would rise to
140,000 bpd from 120,000 bpd, Vichien Usanachote, senior
executive vice president for the refinery business, told
reporters.
Earlier, Bangchak's president said the refiner would spend 5
billion baht ($159 million) to build a new crude distillation
unit (CDU) to expand its refining capacity by 17 percent in the
next two years.
Vichien said most of the 5 billion baht budget would come
from insurance claims after a fire damaged its 80,000 bpd CDU in
July and about 20-30 million baht would come from the refiner's
cash.
Bangchak, which normally has a maintenance shutdown every
two years, shut its 120,000 bpd refinery for maintenance for 30
days in May and June, before the fire in early July.
The refiner expected average refining output of about 80,000
bpd this year, when it expected to make a net profit despite a
net loss in the second quarter, hit by an inventory loss after
global oil prices dropped, Vichien said.
(Reporting by Pisit Changplayngam; Writing by Khettiya
Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)