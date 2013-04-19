BANGKOK, April 19 Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's largest lender by assets, reported a 7.8 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by loan demand from corporations, higher fee income and a lower corporate tax rate.

Bangkok Bank posted January-March net profit of 9.01 billion baht ($314 million), up from 8.36 billion a year earlier. That beat the average forecast of 8.54 billion baht from 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

The top lender is expected to benefit from a credit upcycle and the government's infrastructure projects, while the sector will also get a boost from a reduction in corporate tax to 20 percent this year from 23 percent in 2012.

Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $14.4 billion, have risen 23 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 31 percent gain by the main Thai index. ($1 = 28.71 Thai baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)