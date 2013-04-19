BANGKOK, April 19 Bangkok Bank Pcl,
Thailand's largest lender by assets, reported a 7.8 percent rise
in quarterly net profit on Friday, driven by loan demand from
corporations, higher fee income and a lower corporate tax rate.
Bangkok Bank posted January-March net profit of 9.01 billion
baht ($314 million), up from 8.36 billion a year earlier. That
beat the average forecast of 8.54 billion baht from 12 analysts
polled by Reuters.
The top lender is expected to benefit from a credit upcycle
and the government's infrastructure projects, while the sector
will also get a boost from a reduction in corporate tax to 20
percent this year from 23 percent in 2012.
Shares in Bangkok Bank, valued at $14.4 billion, have risen
23 percent in the past 12 months, underperforming a 31 percent
gain by the main Thai index.
($1 = 28.71 Thai baht)
