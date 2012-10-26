BANGKOK Oct 26 Bangkok Bank, Thailand's top lender by assets, on Friday denied market rumours that it was considering a plan to raise fresh capital, saying it had a strong capital base.

"No, no way. We are strong and our capital is quite high. So there is no need for us to raise funds either under Basel 2 or Basel 3 standards," Senior Vice President Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong told Reuters.

The stock hit a four-month low of 173.50 baht on Thursday. At the midsession break on Friday it was down 0.3 percent on the day at 175.50 baht, while the main index was 1.3 percent lower.

At the end of the third quarter, Bangkok Bank's capital adequacy ratio was at 15.9 percent, higher than the minimum 8.5 percent requirement, Chaiyarit said.

Bangkok Bank, the worst-performing stock among Thailand's big cap companies in the past five days, has fallen 8 percent this week after it reported a lower-than-expected 3.3 percent rise in third-quarter net profit last Friday.

