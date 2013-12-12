BRIEF-Solutions Capital Management FY net profit down at EUR 7,005
* Reported on Monday FY net commissions 6.9 million euros ($7.49 million) versus 6.2 million euros a year ago
BANGKOK Dec 12 Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's top lender by assets, is aiming for 2014 loan growth of 5-7 percent, in line with the country's economic growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Thursday.
The bank believes it will achieve its loan growth target of 5-6 percent this year as the current political crisis has had limited impact on lending, Chartsiri told reporters.
(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Reported on Monday FY net commissions 6.9 million euros ($7.49 million) versus 6.2 million euros a year ago
March 28 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 3 Co Ltd :
LONDON, March 28 European shares gained on Tuesday in early deals, boosted by positive results and dealmaking, as stock markets recovered from a sentiment-fuelled dip in the previous session.