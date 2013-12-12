BANGKOK Dec 12 Bangkok Bank Pcl, Thailand's top lender by assets, is aiming for 2014 loan growth of 5-7 percent, in line with the country's economic growth, President Chartsiri Sophonpanich said on Thursday.

The bank believes it will achieve its loan growth target of 5-6 percent this year as the current political crisis has had limited impact on lending, Chartsiri told reporters.

(Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Matt Driskill)