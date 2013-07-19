BANGKOK, July 19 Thailand's fifth-largest
lender, Bank of Ayudhya, reported an 18 percent drop in
quarterly net profit on Friday, missing forecasts because of
higher provisions.
The bank made a net profit of 3.04 billion baht ($98
million) for the April-June quarter, down from 3.69 billion a
year earlier, and below the average 4.6 billion baht forecast by
five analysts polled by Reuters.
Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is in
the process of buying a stake in Bank of Ayudhya from minority
shareholders after General Electric sold its 25.33
percent stake in the Thai bank to MUFG.
Shares in Bank of Ayudhya, valued at $7.3 billion, have
risen 13 percent in the past three months versus a 5 percent
drop in the main Thai index.
($1 =31.086 Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Alan Raybould)